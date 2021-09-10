Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) PT Raised to C$64.00

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities raised their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.71.

Dollarama stock remained flat at $$45.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $47.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.53.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

