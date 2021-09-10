Donna Fielding Sells 3,444 Shares of Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Stock

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) insider Donna Fielding sold 3,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $131,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:GIC opened at $36.54 on Friday. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.79.

Get Global Industrial alerts:

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $517,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Global Industrial Company Profile

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.