Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.560-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.26 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

NASDAQ DORM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,149. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products has a fifty-two week low of $81.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dorman Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.35% of Dorman Products worth $11,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

