DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a hold rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DoubleVerify from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

DV opened at $37.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27. DoubleVerify has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DV. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

