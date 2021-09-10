Douglas A. Jr. Ducote Sells 2,250 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Chart Industries stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.
Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
