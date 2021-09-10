Douglas A. Jr. Ducote Sells 2,250 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Stock

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $430,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Chart Industries stock opened at $191.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.62 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GTLS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $226.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter worth about $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

