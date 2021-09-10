DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

DITHF stock opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day moving average is $5.78. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

