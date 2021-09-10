DS Smith Plc to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of DS Smith in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will earn $0.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.53.

Get DS Smith alerts:

DITHF has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Shares of DITHF stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. DS Smith has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.78.

DS Smith Company Profile

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.