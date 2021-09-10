Duality Advisers LP Acquires Shares of 35,529 Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,817,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,274,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Realty Income by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,587,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,746,000 after acquiring an additional 508,922 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,959,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,438,000 after acquiring an additional 357,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Realty Income by 3.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Realty Income by 44.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Realty Income stock opened at $69.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 3.21%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.2355 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.48%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

