Duality Advisers LP Buys Shares of 24,046 Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 24,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in Maximus by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 34,322 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 6.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the second quarter worth about $2,369,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 59.5% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.0% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James downgraded shares of Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Maximus stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.30 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.61. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.42. Maximus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Maximus’s payout ratio is 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Peter Pond sold 6,028 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total transaction of $488,810.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell purchased 4,500 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.53 per share, for a total transaction of $366,885.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,603,351. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Maximus Company Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

