Duality Advisers LP Cuts Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Duality Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,073 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CF. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in CF Industries by 274.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,687 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in CF Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 222,961 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 189,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

NYSE CF opened at $45.40 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.30 and a one year high of $57.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

