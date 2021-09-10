Duality Advisers LP Decreases Stake in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,958 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $2,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEI opened at $125.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.93. HEICO Co. has a 52-week low of $99.55 and a 52-week high of $148.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. HEICO had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

About HEICO

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

