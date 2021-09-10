Duality Advisers LP Has $2.06 Million Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Duality Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 74.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,778 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Moderna in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 55.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler lowered Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $455.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.87 and a twelve month high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $184.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.33.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,000,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.34, for a total value of $3,990,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,165,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,575,919.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $98,624,600 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

