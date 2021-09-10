Duality Advisers LP Has $2.07 Million Position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.31% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 1,072.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 44,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 79,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 29,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICPT stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $45.69. The company has a market cap of $487.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ICPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.84.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

