Duality Advisers LP Has $2.15 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Duality Advisers LP raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 49.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total value of $951,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.44.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $383.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $390.96. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $359.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.54.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

