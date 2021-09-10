Duality Advisers LP Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 59.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,991 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,273,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $586,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,353,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575,875 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,938,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,827,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3,260.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,453,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,197 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.96.

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $21.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.03 and a 52-week high of $22.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.