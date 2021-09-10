Duality Advisers LP Makes New $2.34 Million Investment in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 135,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,339,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in First Horizon by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in First Horizon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in First Horizon by 7.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 11,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in First Horizon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 59,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 161,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FHN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.42.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.17. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.53 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

