Duality Advisers LP Purchases 40,245 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Duality Advisers LP grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 134.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,245 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

SFM opened at $23.38 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.22.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

