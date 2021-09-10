Duality Advisers LP Purchases 864 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Natera in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Natera by 592.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.27.

Natera stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 1.30. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. On average, analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.18, for a total transaction of $49,527.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,150,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 33,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $3,390,970.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,623,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,235 shares of company stock worth $18,858,622. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.