Duality Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 252.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,730 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned approximately 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 192.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,759,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,426,000 after buying an additional 1,815,872 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 5.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,461,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,748,000 after buying an additional 70,332 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 10.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,199,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $111,421,000 after buying an additional 117,614 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,049,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,461,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the period. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBS opened at $58.50 on Friday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $127.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.91.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.73 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EBS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

