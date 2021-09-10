Duality Advisers LP Sells 81,303 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 61.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 81,303 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in UDR were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 24,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,656,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 578,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,380,000 after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Barclays started coverage on UDR in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.41, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.76. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

In related news, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,513,460.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $10,185,250. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

