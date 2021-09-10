DubaiCoin Hits One Day Volume of $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 10th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, DubaiCoin has traded 1,027.6% higher against the US dollar. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.46 or 0.00065290 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00028361 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00007719 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DBIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

