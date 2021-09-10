Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 1,220 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,960 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,030,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in General Motors by 1,112.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,798,363 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $160,794,000 after buying an additional 2,567,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $135,031,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.41.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $48.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $56.34. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $28.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

