Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Duluth Holdings Inc. provides casual wear, workwear and accessories for men and women. The company markets its products under trademarks, trade names and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Buck Naked, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Company, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No Polo Shirt and Wild Boar Mocs. Duluth Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Belleville, Wisconsin. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of Duluth stock opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $442.41 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. Duluth has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duluth in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

