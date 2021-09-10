e-Gulden (EFL) Price Down 11.2% This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 10th. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $2.01 million and $106.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.67 or 0.00384545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006819 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000592 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003394 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000449 BTC.

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,984,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,983 coins. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

