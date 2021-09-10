Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

EGLE stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $51.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,150. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market cap of $693.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.67.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 7,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total transaction of $378,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 1,949,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $87,472,225.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,958,015 shares of company stock valued at $87,922,127. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 10.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $220,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the second quarter worth $228,000. 78.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

