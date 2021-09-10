easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Get easyJet alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. easyJet has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.01.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on easyJet (EJTTF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.