Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,146,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter worth about $1,198,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 287,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,360 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $22,125,000. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the first quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ETN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.34. 25,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,930,218. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.38. The stock has a market cap of $64.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $96.24 and a fifty-two week high of $171.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

Several research firms have commented on ETN. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other Eaton news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 7,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $1,264,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $5,357,215.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,872. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

