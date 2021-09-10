Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $48.25

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $48.25 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 50608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.32.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ECHO. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.86.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.54 and a 200-day moving average of $31.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $934.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.26 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 1.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,887 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,471.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,911,000 after buying an additional 61,653 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the first quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 31,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

About Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Echo Global Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of technology enabled transportation and supply chain management services. It offers truckload, small parcel, intermodal, domestic air and expedited services, and international transportation solutions. The company was founded by Bradley A. Keywell and Eric P.

