ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

Several analysts have commented on ECN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.25 price objective on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,300 shares in the company, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

ECN opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.98. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -653.13.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$101.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. ECN Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -539.02%.

About ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

