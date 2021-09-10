EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Down 4.9%

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s stock price traded down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.20 and last traded at $27.20. 5,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 865,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.60.

The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.25 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Growth Interface Management LLC raised its position in EHang by 24.3% during the second quarter. Growth Interface Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,900,000 after acquiring an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of EHang by 108.7% in the second quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,556,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,924,000 after acquiring an additional 810,919 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in EHang during the second quarter worth about $18,239,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in EHang during the second quarter worth about $10,782,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EHang during the first quarter worth about $8,112,000. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

