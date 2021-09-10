Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 103,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $56.00.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.
