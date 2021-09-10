Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.625 per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.95. 103,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,313. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.54. Elanco Animal Health Incorporat has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

