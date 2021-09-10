Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELYM) in a research note released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Eliem Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.10) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($12.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.90) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ELYM. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Eliem Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. Eliem Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $29.69.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on developing novel therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, psychiatry, epilepsy and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Eliem Therapeutics Inc is based in SEATTLE, United Kingdom.

