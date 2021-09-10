Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Elliott Opportunity II Corp (NYSE:EOCW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,277 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 16,721 shares.The stock last traded at $9.70 and had previously closed at $9.67.

About Elliott Opportunity II (NYSE:EOCW)

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Elliott Opportunity II Corp. is based in WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.

