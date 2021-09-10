Empire (TSE:EMP) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Empire (TSE:EMP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Empire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Empire has a 52-week low of C$23.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.49.

Get Empire alerts:

Empire (TSE:EMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.82 billion.

Empire Company Limited is engaged in the business of food retailing and related real estate. The Company’s segments include Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The Food Retailing segment consists of its subsidiary, Sobeys Inc, which owns, affiliates or franchises over 1,500 stores in approximately 10 provinces under retail banners that include Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawton’s Drug Stores, as well as more than 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.