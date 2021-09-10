Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at National Bank Financial

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) had its price target cut by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$49.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EDVMF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS:EDVMF traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.67. 9,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,665. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.35. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $30.33.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.