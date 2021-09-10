Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $38.31

Shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.31 and last traded at $38.42, with a volume of 31162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.67.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energizer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.89.

The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.48.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The company had revenue of $721.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman bought 5,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.89 per share, for a total transaction of $240,228.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,878,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,452 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,262,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,855,000 after purchasing an additional 73,909 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,968,000 after purchasing an additional 522,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energizer by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,193,000 after purchasing an additional 484,041 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

