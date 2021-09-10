Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENPH. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 36.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 51.3% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 59.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 32.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 181,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after acquiring an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.03.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $161.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.90. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.20 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 126.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,042,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 7,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.16, for a total value of $1,379,011.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 178,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,660,908.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,634 shares of company stock valued at $17,395,553. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

