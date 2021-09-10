Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 402,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Entegris worth $49,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Entegris in the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth $75,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $122.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,025. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.59 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 4.45.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In related news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total transaction of $505,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

