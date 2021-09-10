Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entravision is a diversified media company utilizing a combination of television, radio, outdoor and publishing operations to reach Hispanic consumers in the United States. The company is the largest Univision-affiliated television group in the United States. It owns Univision-affiliated stations in 17 of the top 50 Hispanic markets in the United States. Also, the company operates the largest centrally programmed Spanish-language radio network. The company produces seven formats to appeal to the diverse musical tastes of the listeners. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on EVC. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Entravision Communications in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE:EVC traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.29. 541,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,323. The stock has a market cap of $622.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $8.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

Entravision Communications (NYSE:EVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $178.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.10 million. Entravision Communications had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entravision Communications will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $672,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $1,135,372.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Entravision Communications by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 782,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the first quarter worth $53,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 380.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 172,965 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 7.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 496,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.37% of the company’s stock.

Entravision Communications Company Profile

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

