Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,789 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Upstart in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 47.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.64, for a total transaction of $52,235.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Anna M. Counselman sold 608,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.73, for a total transaction of $122,723,454.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,853,966 shares of company stock worth $377,198,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $289.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.97. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $291.25.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $193.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1017.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $149.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.45.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

