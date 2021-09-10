Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,631 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 112,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 324,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 242,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $52.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $52.90. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.78 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

