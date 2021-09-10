Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,231 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 3.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYE. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 2,941.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Proequities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 101,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.07.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.