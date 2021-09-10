Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,369 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,127,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,349 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after purchasing an additional 58,896 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 448,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,963,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,276 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,666,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total value of $107,597.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 6,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total transaction of $548,467.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,567.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,731 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,184. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALRM. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alarm.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $80.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.05 and a quick ratio of 7.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.14. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.35 and a 1-year high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $188.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

