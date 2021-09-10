Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 411,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,065 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79,631 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 192,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 54,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,960 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TAK opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

