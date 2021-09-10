Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Major Shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. Sells 25,371 Shares

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 25,371 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $340,225.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 38,544 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.78, for a total transaction of $531,136.32.

On Friday, September 3rd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 30,576 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $417,362.40.

On Wednesday, September 1st, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90.

On Thursday, August 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 94,598 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $1,279,910.94.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $708.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 million. Analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOSE. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EOSE. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

