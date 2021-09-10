EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives $47.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of EPR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.94, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 18.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 40,639 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the first quarter worth about $23,925,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 29.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 0.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

