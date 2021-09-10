Equalizer (EQZ) Trading 34.1% Lower Over Last Week

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $8.17 million and $1.02 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

