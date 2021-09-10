Equities Analysts Set Expectations for PGT Innovations, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of PGT Innovations in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.90%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

NYSE:PGTI opened at $20.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.99. PGT Innovations has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $28.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.47.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total transaction of $25,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $98,626. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,905 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 102,615 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,083 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 35,419 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 104,288.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 17,729 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PGT Innovations during the 2nd quarter valued at $719,000. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

