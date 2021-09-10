Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Taylor Wimpey plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TWODY)

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note issued on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Taylor Wimpey’s FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

TWODY opened at $22.90 on Wednesday. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 5.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 2.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Taylor Wimpey’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. Taylor Wimpey’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

About Taylor Wimpey

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

