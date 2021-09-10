Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Analysts expect that Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Equity Residential’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.75. Equity Residential posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Equity Residential will report full-year earnings of $2.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equity Residential.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $358,325,000 after purchasing an additional 98,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 39.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 28.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $82.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.78. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $45.42 and a fifty-two week high of $86.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

